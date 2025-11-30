Previous
Cathedral Little Planet by onewing
Cathedral Little Planet

This is the centre photo of the triptych I posted a couple of days ago as a little planet.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-11-28

I love the way the cathedral appears to be wrapping itself around like a protective cover over the city.
Babs

ace
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It sure is a fun effect- very cool!
November 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
November 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Such a wonderful effect!
November 30th, 2025  
