Previous
Photo 1309
Cathedral Little Planet
This is the centre photo of the triptych I posted a couple of days ago as a little planet.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-11-28
I love the way the cathedral appears to be wrapping itself around like a protective cover over the city.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4975
photos
253
followers
124
following
358% complete
View this month »
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It sure is a fun effect- very cool!
November 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
November 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a wonderful effect!
November 30th, 2025
