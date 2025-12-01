Previous
Custom House Little Planet by onewing
Photo 1310

Custom House Little Planet

This is the third photo from the triptych I posted a few days ago.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-11-28

I am always pleased when they turn out as planned when I create little planets.

Hope you have enjoyed them.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
The buildings around the edge are very cool
December 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So cool to have the sea changed into a fountain!
December 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful edit!
December 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very cool- each one translated well but I think I like this one the best.
December 1st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh no Babs..it’s only 30 November 🤪
December 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
@olivetreeann Thanks, My favourite is the cathedral
December 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
@illinilass Not here it isn't we are ahead of you
December 1st, 2025  
