Customs House Fountain by onewing
Customs House Fountain

Seeing this fountain always makes me smile. A few years ago, some bright spark decided to pour a few bottles of shampoo into the fountain, and it frothed up so much it took days for it to be emptied and the foam removed.

Took me back to when our girls were small when they did something similar in our bath. They poured a whole bottle of Head and Shoulders shampoo into the bath while they were in it because they said the bubble bath bubbles had disappeared.

I had the same problem, and it took hours to clear the bath because every time I put more water in it the froth returned. We did have a very clean bath at the end of it though and two very clean children.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

And such beautiful stone.
December 3rd, 2025  
Ooh nice
December 3rd, 2025  
Wow! I could sit and watch that for hours. Terrific shot!
December 3rd, 2025  
@allyc It is beautiful isn't it. It is Hawkesbury sandstone from rock formations by the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney
December 3rd, 2025  
