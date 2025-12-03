Customs House Fountain

Seeing this fountain always makes me smile. A few years ago, some bright spark decided to pour a few bottles of shampoo into the fountain, and it frothed up so much it took days for it to be emptied and the foam removed.



Took me back to when our girls were small when they did something similar in our bath. They poured a whole bottle of Head and Shoulders shampoo into the bath while they were in it because they said the bubble bath bubbles had disappeared.



I had the same problem, and it took hours to clear the bath because every time I put more water in it the froth returned. We did have a very clean bath at the end of it though and two very clean children.