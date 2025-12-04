Previous
Bush Fire by onewing
Photo 1313

Bush Fire

We have got visitors at the moment so will be a bit absent for a couple of days.

This afternoon we went to Shoal Bay and David, Pamela and Chris left me by the beach and went off for a walk up past Tomaree Lodge which you can see in this picture.

I still can't walk too far at the moment because of the pain in my hip.

In the distance there is a bushfire between Bulahdelah and Myall Lakes on the other side of the bay.

It has been a very hot day today and the fire is not yet contained.

The black dots you can see in the water are four black swans feeding on seagrass

4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

