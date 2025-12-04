Bush Fire

We have got visitors at the moment so will be a bit absent for a couple of days.



This afternoon we went to Shoal Bay and David, Pamela and Chris left me by the beach and went off for a walk up past Tomaree Lodge which you can see in this picture.



I still can't walk too far at the moment because of the pain in my hip.



In the distance there is a bushfire between Bulahdelah and Myall Lakes on the other side of the bay.



It has been a very hot day today and the fire is not yet contained.



The black dots you can see in the water are four black swans feeding on seagrass



