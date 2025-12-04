Sign up
Bush Fire
We have got visitors at the moment so will be a bit absent for a couple of days.
This afternoon we went to Shoal Bay and David, Pamela and Chris left me by the beach and went off for a walk up past Tomaree Lodge which you can see in this picture.
I still can't walk too far at the moment because of the pain in my hip.
In the distance there is a bushfire between Bulahdelah and Myall Lakes on the other side of the bay.
It has been a very hot day today and the fire is not yet contained.
The black dots you can see in the water are four black swans feeding on seagrass
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
