Black Swans

I am still rather absent because we have family here at the moment.



Yesterday I posted a photo taken at Shoal Bay. In the distance you could spot some black dots in the water and that was four black swans feeding on seagrass. I tried to get a better photo of them and this is the best I could do because they are rather a long way off.



The bushfire in yesterday's photo is still burning strong and not yet under control. It is very smoky here and the fire has increased to 1022 hectares (about 10.2 square kilometres)