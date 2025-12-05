Previous
Black Swans by onewing
Black Swans

I am still rather absent because we have family here at the moment.

Yesterday I posted a photo taken at Shoal Bay. In the distance you could spot some black dots in the water and that was four black swans feeding on seagrass. I tried to get a better photo of them and this is the best I could do because they are rather a long way off.

The bushfire in yesterday's photo is still burning strong and not yet under control. It is very smoky here and the fire has increased to 1022 hectares (about 10.2 square kilometres)
Babs

ace
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I love black swans. It's 39 C here at the moment and will be even worse tomorrow 😩
December 5th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Lovely pair
December 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
@kjarn I bet you are glad you have got air con now
December 5th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
@onewing I sure am
December 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
They are beautiful; I seldom see any here. Enjoy the time with your family.
December 5th, 2025  
