Pavement Art

While we were in Shoal Bay a couple of days ago, I spotted this pavement art by artist Jenny McCracken. I love her 3D effect paintings.



Our visitors have now gone. Unfortunately, the weren't able to drive up the coast as planned because the bushfire north of us is out of control, has now crossed the Pacific Highway and the road is blocked. They have had to head inland and go north from there.



It is very smoky here and temperatures in the mid 30s C.



Some of the artworks above aren't very clear due to the dappled light but they are called



1 White Bellied Sea Eagle



2 Gymea Lily and Swift Parrot



3 Koala



4 White's Sea Horses



5 Humpbacked Whales - May - September