Smoky Sunset by onewing
Photo 1316

Smoky Sunset

I went down to the foreshore last night to take a photo of the sunset.

As you can see the sun disappeared behind the thick cloud and smoke.

The smell of smoke was very strong but has eased today as the weather has gone a bit cooler and we had a few spots of rain last night.

There are still over 70 bushfires burning across New South Wales though and the one closest to us has spread to 3500 hectares (35 sq km) but according to the report it is now being controlled. Fingers crossed the weather stays cooler for a while now.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing
Shutterbug ace
So sorry to hear about so many fires so early in the season. They do make pretty sunsets, but don’t like to breathe the air. Stay safe.
December 7th, 2025  
Marj ace
Incredible view. Please limit your exposure to the smoke outside.
December 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely sunset capture...great silhouettes
December 7th, 2025  
Lynne
Beautiful sunset and I'm glad you caught the couple walking along the beach.
December 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh it was a smokey sunrise here yesterday as I was leaving for the markets - great sky, but let's hope we aren't in for a bad summer ... again
December 7th, 2025  
