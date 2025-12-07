Smoky Sunset

I went down to the foreshore last night to take a photo of the sunset.



As you can see the sun disappeared behind the thick cloud and smoke.



The smell of smoke was very strong but has eased today as the weather has gone a bit cooler and we had a few spots of rain last night.



There are still over 70 bushfires burning across New South Wales though and the one closest to us has spread to 3500 hectares (35 sq km) but according to the report it is now being controlled. Fingers crossed the weather stays cooler for a while now.