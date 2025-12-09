Previous
Rockpool by onewing
Photo 1318

Rockpool

I love exploring the rockpools in Newcastle close to Nobby's lighthouse but this day I didn't have time to stop so I just took a photo instead.

I love the patterns.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

