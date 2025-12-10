Sign up
Previous
Photo 1319
Up Periscope
Whenever I see this rock in Newcastle I always think of a submarine and say 'up periscope' ha ha
I think the only time a submarine has been seen in this area was during WW2 when a Japanese submarine entered these waters and began shelling. Luckily, they caused minimal damage.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
3
2
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
December 10th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
So funny! That movie was hilarious 😂
December 10th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
December 10th, 2025
