Previous
Up Periscope by onewing
Photo 1319

Up Periscope

Whenever I see this rock in Newcastle I always think of a submarine and say 'up periscope' ha ha

I think the only time a submarine has been seen in this area was during WW2 when a Japanese submarine entered these waters and began shelling. Luckily, they caused minimal damage.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
December 10th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
So funny! That movie was hilarious 😂
December 10th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
December 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact