Early Morning Ablutions by onewing
Early Morning Ablutions

While I was making a cuppa this morning, I noticed the 'locals' having their early morning bath.

They really do enjoy their baths and hopped in and out of the birdbath a few times. They were absolutely soaked when they had finished.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Makes me laugh. They do seem to enjoy a good bath.
December 11th, 2025  
