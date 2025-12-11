Sign up
Early Morning Ablutions
While I was making a cuppa this morning, I noticed the 'locals' having their early morning bath.
They really do enjoy their baths and hopped in and out of the birdbath a few times. They were absolutely soaked when they had finished.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Shutterbug
ace
Makes me laugh. They do seem to enjoy a good bath.
December 11th, 2025
