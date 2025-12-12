Previous
A Very Pregnant Blue Tongue Lizard by onewing
Photo 1321

A Very Pregnant Blue Tongue Lizard

Poor Stumpy our resident blue tongue lizard is still very pregnant. I am sure it won't be long now before she gives birth, but in the meantime, I have been feeding her with mince, blueberries and banana. sometimes I give her mushrooms too depending what I have in the fridge on the day.

I shudder to think how many babies she has in there because blue tongue lizards give birth to live young and can have up to 25 babies but usually it is around 10.

She seems to have recovered well now from having her tail bitten off a couple of years ago by next doors dog.
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact