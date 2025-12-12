A Very Pregnant Blue Tongue Lizard

Poor Stumpy our resident blue tongue lizard is still very pregnant. I am sure it won't be long now before she gives birth, but in the meantime, I have been feeding her with mince, blueberries and banana. sometimes I give her mushrooms too depending what I have in the fridge on the day.



I shudder to think how many babies she has in there because blue tongue lizards give birth to live young and can have up to 25 babies but usually it is around 10.



She seems to have recovered well now from having her tail bitten off a couple of years ago by next doors dog.