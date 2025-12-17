Sign up
Previous
Photo 1326
Shopping Centre Christmas Triptych
Here is another photo taken yesterday on my early morning trip to the shopping centre. This is part of Santas grotto.
No Santa there though as it was a bit early and I think he was having a bit of a sleep in getting ready for his big day.
I have just had my hair cut so I am looking presentable now ready for Christmas.
Warming up again today after a couple of cool days. I do like Christmas in summer here in Australia as long as it doesn't get too hot.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4992
photos
252
followers
125
following
Dorothy
ace
What a pretty letter box, trees and setting.
December 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Delightful decorations!
December 17th, 2025
