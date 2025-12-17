Previous
Shopping Centre Christmas Triptych by onewing
Shopping Centre Christmas Triptych

Here is another photo taken yesterday on my early morning trip to the shopping centre. This is part of Santas grotto.

No Santa there though as it was a bit early and I think he was having a bit of a sleep in getting ready for his big day.

I have just had my hair cut so I am looking presentable now ready for Christmas.

Warming up again today after a couple of cool days. I do like Christmas in summer here in Australia as long as it doesn't get too hot.
17th December 2025

Babs

ace
@onewing
Dorothy
What a pretty letter box, trees and setting.
December 17th, 2025  
Mags
Delightful decorations!
December 17th, 2025  
