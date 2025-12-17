Shopping Centre Christmas Triptych

Here is another photo taken yesterday on my early morning trip to the shopping centre. This is part of Santas grotto.



No Santa there though as it was a bit early and I think he was having a bit of a sleep in getting ready for his big day.



I have just had my hair cut so I am looking presentable now ready for Christmas.



Warming up again today after a couple of cool days. I do like Christmas in summer here in Australia as long as it doesn't get too hot.

