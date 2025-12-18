Sign up
Previous
Photo 1327
Mirror Box Parcels
I am posting early today because I have a busy day ahead. I think it is going to get pretty warm too. Hope I can stay cool.
Thought I would make a mirror box for Christmas
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4993
photos
252
followers
126
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very pretty,
December 18th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Lovely!
December 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Just fabulous, Babs!
December 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is awesome, fav
December 18th, 2025
