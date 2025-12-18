Previous
Mirror Box Parcels by onewing
Mirror Box Parcels

I am posting early today because I have a busy day ahead. I think it is going to get pretty warm too. Hope I can stay cool.

Thought I would make a mirror box for Christmas
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very pretty,
December 18th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Lovely!
December 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Just fabulous, Babs!
December 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is awesome, fav
December 18th, 2025  
