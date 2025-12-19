Previous
Merry Christmas by onewing
Photo 1328

Merry Christmas

I am really struggling to keep up with 365 at the moment and I still have a bit of a cough so I want to work on getting that better before Christmas.

I am going to take a break from 365 for a couple of weeks.

In the meantime I wish you all a Merry Christmas and I will be back in the new year.
Brian ace
🙏🏻best wishes for your full recovery.Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
December 19th, 2025  
