Previous
Photo 1328
Merry Christmas
I am really struggling to keep up with 365 at the moment and I still have a bit of a cough so I want to work on getting that better before Christmas.
I am going to take a break from 365 for a couple of weeks.
In the meantime I wish you all a Merry Christmas and I will be back in the new year.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Brian
ace
🙏🏻best wishes for your full recovery.Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
December 19th, 2025
