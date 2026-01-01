Stumpy Has Had Her Babies

I am just popping in briefly to wish everyone a Happy New Year.



We have been down in Melbourne for Christmas visiting my daughter and unfortunately, I haven't been too well.



I still had a cough and I think the cough was due to one of the medications I was taking (now changed to a different med) and that caused problems with my oesophagus as I have achalasia and reflux. My oesophagus and larynx got inflamed and I have had problems eating.



Once home luckily, I got in to see my GP quickly and am now on bucketloads of meds. Fingers crossed they solve the problem.



I go back to my GP on Monday, and I have to have a nuclear x-ray on the 8 January, hopefully that should show what is going on.



Today I spotted Stumpy. She has finally turned up after having her babies. I gather the babies must have been born somewhere else while we were away and she has now turned up in our garden again waiting to be fed.



Doesn't she look nice and slim again. David put water down for her and she drank a whole saucerful. She then had some raw mince, and I think she is feeling better now.



I will return again to 365 as soon as I have got my medical problems sorted out.



See you all again soon.

