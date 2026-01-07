Previous
A Misty Start to the Day by onewing
A Misty Start to the Day

I'm back. Well fingers crossed I am back. I am feeling much better but still rather tired.

I have a nuclear scan booked for tomorrow on my larynx and oesophagus to see if they can determine what is causing my problems.

I woke up this morning with a headache and when I opened the blinds it was very misty, so I drove down to the waterfront (didn't fancy walking) and took this photo.

As you can see or rather can't see the marina and the Anchorage resort in the background. There were a few people walking on the beach including this chap with his two dogs. Hope he didn't lose them in the mist.

It was very warm and humid even at 7.15 am and as I got out of my car my glasses steamed up.

We have a couple of very hot days ahead, so I won't be moving too far away from the aircon.

Hopefully I will be able to catch up with your photos now I am feeling much better as I start year 14 on this wonderful site.

Thanks for your lovely comments on my photo of Stumpy taken on new years day. She is settled back in our garden again and being well fed after giving birth to her babies.
Mags ace
Wonderful weather capture! Nice to see you back and hope you take it easy.
January 7th, 2026  
Elisa Smith ace
Wow that is misty. Went out this morning and by the time I got back around 11.30 it was already 39c on the car temp. Also wow for 14 years! Hope you feel better soon.
January 7th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, hope we’ll catch a glimpse of the babies! Glad to see you posting again. Take care!
January 7th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, that mist is amazing. I'm not looking forward to the next four 40C+ days
January 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
@zilli Not likely to see the babies. Stumpy went away to have her babies and as they give birth to live young and the babies are self sufficient from the time they are born they will have scattered now and finding their own way in the world
January 7th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful mist
January 7th, 2026  
Marj ace
Incredibly atmospheric. Welcome back
January 7th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautifully moody shot!! Glad to hear you are feeling better...welcome back! :)
January 7th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Only 4 more photos to get to 5000! Good for you in spite of not feeling 100%! Yes, I can see forecast high temps in your area shortly! Glad you have aircon.
January 7th, 2026  
