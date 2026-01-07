A Misty Start to the Day

I'm back. Well fingers crossed I am back. I am feeling much better but still rather tired.



I have a nuclear scan booked for tomorrow on my larynx and oesophagus to see if they can determine what is causing my problems.



I woke up this morning with a headache and when I opened the blinds it was very misty, so I drove down to the waterfront (didn't fancy walking) and took this photo.



As you can see or rather can't see the marina and the Anchorage resort in the background. There were a few people walking on the beach including this chap with his two dogs. Hope he didn't lose them in the mist.



It was very warm and humid even at 7.15 am and as I got out of my car my glasses steamed up.



We have a couple of very hot days ahead, so I won't be moving too far away from the aircon.



Hopefully I will be able to catch up with your photos now I am feeling much better as I start year 14 on this wonderful site.



Thanks for your lovely comments on my photo of Stumpy taken on new years day. She is settled back in our garden again and being well fed after giving birth to her babies.