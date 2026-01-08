Another Misty Photo

It has been a long day today and I have just got home from Maitland where I had lots of scans.



Very hot too, 40 degrees C in Maitland and on getting home it is now 30 degrees. Much cooler.



I had a rough night last night between the heat and coughing, so I think I will have a bit of a Nanna nap now I am home. It only got down to 28 degrees C all night.



I don't think we are going to get cooler weather until Sunday



Will catch up with your photos when I get chance.



Thanks for your welcome back messages and although I am feeling a bit better, I am still tired.



This photo was taken yesterday morning at 7.30 am shortly after the one I posted yesterday. It does look chilly to some people, but it is summer here and even at 7.30 am the temperature was 28 degrees c. It has been in the high 30s and low 40s ever since.

