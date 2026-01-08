Previous
Another Misty Photo by onewing
Photo 1331

Another Misty Photo

It has been a long day today and I have just got home from Maitland where I had lots of scans.

Very hot too, 40 degrees C in Maitland and on getting home it is now 30 degrees. Much cooler.

I had a rough night last night between the heat and coughing, so I think I will have a bit of a Nanna nap now I am home. It only got down to 28 degrees C all night.

I don't think we are going to get cooler weather until Sunday

Will catch up with your photos when I get chance.

Thanks for your welcome back messages and although I am feeling a bit better, I am still tired.

This photo was taken yesterday morning at 7.30 am shortly after the one I posted yesterday. It does look chilly to some people, but it is summer here and even at 7.30 am the temperature was 28 degrees c. It has been in the high 30s and low 40s ever since.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Muggy!! Looks like 98% humidity
January 8th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and scene, but those temperatures are not for me. We are in for some awfully hot weather too.
January 8th, 2026  
Babs ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond My glasses were steaming up and I had to take them off to take the photo. Ha ha
January 8th, 2026  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana It is awful isn't it. I love warm weather but this is too for me, humid too.
When my grandson was small he used to say 'I am hot sick' I think I am feeling hot sick today too. 😄
January 8th, 2026  
Annie D ace
Lovely misty image - it's a scorcher here today - hope the scans can sort things out for you :)
January 8th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Love the misty mysterious feeling of this shot
January 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact