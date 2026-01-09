Previous
Newcastle Airport Mural by onewing
Newcastle Airport Mural

Thanks for your lovely comments on my photos recently. I am still taking it easy and may not reply individually to thank you for your comments, but I do read them.

It is still very hot again here and tomorrow will be even hotter I believe.

I am now going to post a few photos taken during the Christmas break.

We spent Christmas in Melbourne with my daughter and had a lovely time even though wasn't feeling too good at the time. It was just nice to spend time with Deb and she was quite happy to just relax during the time we were there instead of going out too much and visiting the places we had planned. It was just lovely to catch up and we had a lovely time.

I loved this mural at Newcastle Airport and had to take two photos because the whole mural wouldn't fit into one picture.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Christine Sztukowski ace
These murals are very nice
January 9th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this interesting mural...stay cool
January 9th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That is a nice mural
January 9th, 2026  
Rick ace
Neat looking mural.
January 9th, 2026  
Nick ace
So sorry to read you've been unwell Babs but happy to hear you're feeling a little better. Hope you have a speedy recovery.
January 9th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful mural and capture, it looks like a fancy airport.
January 9th, 2026  
