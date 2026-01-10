Rick, Debbie and Ida

It has been a stinking hot day today, the hottest so far this year and at almost 4 pm it is beginning to get slightly cooler, but it is still 36 C here. Apparently, a cool change will arrive tomorrow, thank heaven.



I stripped the bed this morning and washed the sheets and towels etc and they were dry by 9.30 am.



I have just ricocheted between one air-conditioned room and another today.



At the moment I am posting photos taken in Melbourne during Christmas and I tried to take this photo of Rick and Debbie but Ida, Debbie's dog decided to try and get the attention by bringing one of her toys for them to play with her.



Rick is a long-time friend of Deb's and he is such an interesting character.



Ida is a beautiful dog but very needy, ha ha.



