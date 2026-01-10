Previous
Rick, Debbie and Ida by onewing
Rick, Debbie and Ida

It has been a stinking hot day today, the hottest so far this year and at almost 4 pm it is beginning to get slightly cooler, but it is still 36 C here. Apparently, a cool change will arrive tomorrow, thank heaven.

I stripped the bed this morning and washed the sheets and towels etc and they were dry by 9.30 am.

I have just ricocheted between one air-conditioned room and another today.

At the moment I am posting photos taken in Melbourne during Christmas and I tried to take this photo of Rick and Debbie but Ida, Debbie's dog decided to try and get the attention by bringing one of her toys for them to play with her.

Rick is a long-time friend of Deb's and he is such an interesting character.

Ida is a beautiful dog but very needy, ha ha.

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice photo of them all, Ida has a lovely face but is a big dog!

Still 43C here and won't drop below 30C until 2am apparently
January 10th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Ida makes me laugh 😆! Hope your cooler weather arrived.
January 10th, 2026  
Babs ace
@kjarn It has been a stinker today hasn't it.
Ida is a gorgeous dog and so friendly.
January 10th, 2026  
Annie D ace
Ida is gorgeous - lovely photo of her humans too hahaha. Still over 40c here at 4.20.
January 10th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
Dogs are funny. They just want to be part of the whole family fun.
January 10th, 2026  
