Previous
A Quiet Moment by onewing
Photo 1334

A Quiet Moment

I had to post another photo of Ida she is so photogenic.

Ida is a Weimaraner and so friendly. She doesn't sit still for long, but she had just been out for a walk when I took this photo so was quiet for a little while.

The temperature has dropped today and is now only 22 degrees C. After so many days of high 30s and low 40s it is quite pleasant. Almost cold now ha ha. still no rain though.

11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
365% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
She is a beautiful dog. So glad your temperature has cooled off.
January 11th, 2026  
Mags ace
That's just so sweet!
January 11th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
She's a beauty...great shot.
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact