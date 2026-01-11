Sign up
Photo 1334
A Quiet Moment
I had to post another photo of Ida she is so photogenic.
Ida is a Weimaraner and so friendly. She doesn't sit still for long, but she had just been out for a walk when I took this photo so was quiet for a little while.
The temperature has dropped today and is now only 22 degrees C. After so many days of high 30s and low 40s it is quite pleasant. Almost cold now ha ha. still no rain though.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
3
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5000
photos
250
followers
129
following
365% complete
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Privacy
Public
Dorothy
ace
She is a beautiful dog. So glad your temperature has cooled off.
January 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
That's just so sweet!
January 11th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
She's a beauty...great shot.
January 11th, 2026
