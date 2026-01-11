A Quiet Moment

I had to post another photo of Ida she is so photogenic.



Ida is a Weimaraner and so friendly. She doesn't sit still for long, but she had just been out for a walk when I took this photo so was quiet for a little while.



The temperature has dropped today and is now only 22 degrees C. After so many days of high 30s and low 40s it is quite pleasant. Almost cold now ha ha. still no rain though.



