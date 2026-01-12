Baby Blue Tongue Lizard

Vicki a friend of mine and previous next door neighbour has just brought me this baby blue tongue lizard in the hope that it will be safe in our garden.



She found it in her garden but unfortunately all her neighbours have dogs so she thought it would be okay living in our garden because it is sheltered here. She knows we feed blue tongues.



We have put it near our woodshed so hopefully it will survive.



It looks as though it is only a couple of days old.



Blue tongues are self-sufficient as soon as they are born so I hope it survives okay here. I will keep an eye on it.

