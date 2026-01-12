Sign up
Previous
Photo 1335
Baby Blue Tongue Lizard
Vicki a friend of mine and previous next door neighbour has just brought me this baby blue tongue lizard in the hope that it will be safe in our garden.
She found it in her garden but unfortunately all her neighbours have dogs so she thought it would be okay living in our garden because it is sheltered here. She knows we feed blue tongues.
We have put it near our woodshed so hopefully it will survive.
It looks as though it is only a couple of days old.
Blue tongues are self-sufficient as soon as they are born so I hope it survives okay here. I will keep an eye on it.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Zilli~
ace
Maybe it’s one of Stumpy’s!
January 12th, 2026
Babs
ace
@zilli
Too small for Stumpy's her babies will be a couple of weeks old now and much bigger than this little one.
January 12th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I hope that little cutie survives in your garden
January 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hope it makes it
January 12th, 2026
Lynda Parker
ace
I found one a few years ago in winter, and it bit me... not letting go! They're not poisonous, but their jaws are strong!
January 12th, 2026
Babs
ace
@kjarn
It has a good chance here
@koalagardens
Me too.
@mozette
Yes, their jaws are strong all the better for crushing snails
January 12th, 2026
eDorre
ace
What a cutie. Hope it lives
January 12th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot of this little beauty, hope all goes well.
January 12th, 2026
