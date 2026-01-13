Unwanted Visitors

As I posted a photo of a baby blue tongue lizard yesterday I thought I would post another photo of the wildlife here.



I recently spotted this huntsman spider on the inside of the glass of our wood burner fire. As you can see, she is huge. As it is summer here the fire won't be lit for another few months.



After I had taken a photo of the huntsman I noticed there were white specks next to it and then realized that the specks were lots of baby huntsman spiders. On closer inspection there were specks on the other side of the glass door too. In all there must have been about a hundred babies in there.



Although I wouldn't normally get rid of huntsman spiders I thought it wise to get rid of this one along with the babies, as the thought of a hundred or so huntsman spiders living in our house was just a step too far for me.



I normally pick up the spider and put it outside but it was difficult to do that with this one so it has now been disposed of.



David said when he saw it 'we aren't going to feed it are we' ha ha



Thanks for your lovely comments on the photo of our latest blue tongue lizard visitor yesterday. I had a look in the garden this morning and it is still here under our log store, so it has lasted one night so far and seems to be happy in our garden.