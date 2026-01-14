Clifford

Yesterday I posted a photo of a huntsman spider on the glass of our wood burner fire and everyone thought 'yikes'



Well today here is a photo of a prickly pear plant that is on my daughter Debbie's patio. Deb has called the plant Clifford.



Let me tell you Clifford here is far more dangerous than even the largest huntsman spider could ever be.



Not only are the spikes here lethal, but the flowers also have tiny hairs on them called glochids and if you get one of the glochids on your skin they are very painful.



David picked up one of the flowers from the patio floor, not knowing about the tiny hairs and he gave out a yelp. You can't see the glochids but on your skin they feel like splinters.



Deb was there to the rescue with some sticky tape to try and pull the tiny hairs off his fingers. The hairs are so small you can't see them, hence the sticky tape, but you certainly know they are there.



Prickly pears are noxious weeds so why Deb has this chap in her garden I have no idea, but I think he belonged to a friend of hers who died last year.



Deb and her pal Amanda repotted him recently and made sure they didn't touch him. It took a while with them both wearing thick gardening gloves to make sure they weren't injured in the process.



Don't let Clifford fool you he is DANGEROUS ha ha



