Previous
Photo 1338
Friends Together
Still on photos taken in Melbourne.
We took Ida to this beach and saw the black swans, gulls and ducks all playing nicely together.
Luckily Ida, Debbie's dog was very well behaved and didn't go near the birds at all.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5004
photos
250
followers
130
following
366% complete
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like the geese are playing crossing guards. Good catch!
January 15th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a collection
January 15th, 2026
