Friends Together by onewing
Friends Together

Still on photos taken in Melbourne.

We took Ida to this beach and saw the black swans, gulls and ducks all playing nicely together.

Luckily Ida, Debbie's dog was very well behaved and didn't go near the birds at all.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like the geese are playing crossing guards. Good catch!
January 15th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a collection
January 15th, 2026  
