Photo 1339
Trapped
I thought the seagrass looked quite interesting, trapped in the netting at the beach
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5005
photos
250
followers
124
following
366% complete
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Susan Klassen
ace
Neat capture of this. I wonder if it grew up there or if it was moved by wind and waves.
January 16th, 2026
Babs
ace
@dailypix
Seagrasses are marine plants crucial for coastal stabilization and after storms the seagrass can get caught in netting etc.
The black swans in yesterday's photo heavily rely on seagrass as their primary food source.
January 16th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Well seen
January 16th, 2026
