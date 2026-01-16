Previous
Trapped by onewing
Photo 1339

Trapped

I thought the seagrass looked quite interesting, trapped in the netting at the beach
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
366% complete

Susan Klassen ace
Neat capture of this. I wonder if it grew up there or if it was moved by wind and waves.
January 16th, 2026  
Babs ace
@dailypix Seagrasses are marine plants crucial for coastal stabilization and after storms the seagrass can get caught in netting etc.
The black swans in yesterday's photo heavily rely on seagrass as their primary food source.
January 16th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Well seen
January 16th, 2026  
