Photo 1340
Beach Shacks
These shacks are close to the beach where we took Ida for a walk over the Christmas period.
The one second from the left sold for over $200,000 last year apparently.
Some of the shacks are bigger than others but still have a hefty price for a one room shack.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5006
photos
251
followers
125
following
367% complete
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
KWind
ace
So cute! I wish we had those here! Crazy that they cost so much!
January 17th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
Oh, my, hard to believe but I do believe you. They look like glorified sheds or garages. Amazing! Just to be near the water.....
January 17th, 2026
Susan Klassen
ace
Those are neat. Paying for being close to the water. I’d prefer a bit more space.
January 17th, 2026
