Beach Shacks

These shacks are close to the beach where we took Ida for a walk over the Christmas period.

The one second from the left sold for over $200,000 last year apparently.

Some of the shacks are bigger than others but still have a hefty price for a one room shack.
KWind ace
So cute! I wish we had those here! Crazy that they cost so much!
January 17th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
Oh, my, hard to believe but I do believe you. They look like glorified sheds or garages. Amazing! Just to be near the water.....
January 17th, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
Those are neat. Paying for being close to the water. I’d prefer a bit more space.
January 17th, 2026  
