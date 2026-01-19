Previous
I Love Sunflower Seeds by onewing
Photo 1342

I Love Sunflower Seeds

After a few days of rain the lorikeets are enjoying some sunshine and sunflower seeds too.

Sunflower seeds have to be their favourite food. You can see the happy expression on his face as he breaks open the seed.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nocturnal brief stirrings met with this corker! Instant fave of my best aussie bird ❤️
January 19th, 2026  
Mags ace
A very beautiful closeup.
January 19th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
They are such a pretty bird.
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact