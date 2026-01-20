Go Away It's Mine

The lorikeet yesterday didn't get the sunflower seeds to himself for long. This sulphur crested cockatoo landed in the garden and decided that he was bigger, so he chased the other birds away.



The sulphur crested cockatoos don't often come to our garden because we have lots of trees and it is difficult for them to make a quick escape if needed, but this one was a bossy, brave one.