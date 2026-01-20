Sign up
Previous
Photo 1343
Go Away It's Mine
The lorikeet yesterday didn't get the sunflower seeds to himself for long. This sulphur crested cockatoo landed in the garden and decided that he was bigger, so he chased the other birds away.
The sulphur crested cockatoos don't often come to our garden because we have lots of trees and it is difficult for them to make a quick escape if needed, but this one was a bossy, brave one.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
4
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5009
photos
251
followers
125
following
Susan Klassen
ace
Wow sounds like it. I bet it was fun to see the activity. They are beautiful birds.
January 20th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of the fun and games in your garden.
January 20th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Fun to be able to watch and to photograph these beautiful birds.
January 20th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
These cockatoos can be rather noisy so you are lucky with all the trees - a getaway problem!
January 20th, 2026
