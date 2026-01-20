Previous
Go Away It's Mine by onewing
The lorikeet yesterday didn't get the sunflower seeds to himself for long. This sulphur crested cockatoo landed in the garden and decided that he was bigger, so he chased the other birds away.

The sulphur crested cockatoos don't often come to our garden because we have lots of trees and it is difficult for them to make a quick escape if needed, but this one was a bossy, brave one.
Susan Klassen ace
Wow sounds like it. I bet it was fun to see the activity. They are beautiful birds.
January 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of the fun and games in your garden.
January 20th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Fun to be able to watch and to photograph these beautiful birds.
January 20th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
These cockatoos can be rather noisy so you are lucky with all the trees - a getaway problem!
January 20th, 2026  
