Teramby Court Murals - Hayley Smith by onewing
Photo 1345

Teramby Court Murals - Hayley Smith

I had a medical appointment a couple of days ago in Nelson Bay and while I was there, I wandered down to Teramby Court to take a photo of the latest murals.

These latest designs are by street artist Hayley Smith now living in Western Australia but originally from Port Stephens.

The artworks are

1. Koalas in Bloom

2. Kangaroo and Wattle

3. Gould's Petrel

4. Dolphins at Nelson Bay.

Tomorrow I will post a collage of the designs so you can see them clearer.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Mags ace
Cute murals!
January 22nd, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
These are so colorful and a celebration of the beautiful world.
January 22nd, 2026  
