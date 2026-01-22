Sign up
Previous
Photo 1345
Teramby Court Murals - Hayley Smith
I had a medical appointment a couple of days ago in Nelson Bay and while I was there, I wandered down to Teramby Court to take a photo of the latest murals.
These latest designs are by street artist Hayley Smith now living in Western Australia but originally from Port Stephens.
The artworks are
1. Koalas in Bloom
2. Kangaroo and Wattle
3. Gould's Petrel
4. Dolphins at Nelson Bay.
Tomorrow I will post a collage of the designs so you can see them clearer.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5011
photos
252
followers
125
following
368% complete
View this month »
Mags
ace
Cute murals!
January 22nd, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
These are so colorful and a celebration of the beautiful world.
January 22nd, 2026
