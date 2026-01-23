Previous
Teramby Court Murals Collage by onewing
Photo 1346

Teramby Court Murals Collage

Posting early today because I am going to be out most of today.

Yesterday I posted a photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals and as I put a photobook together at the end of each year I thought I would post the same murals as a collage to put in my book.

All th artworks are by street artist Hayley Smith and the titles are

1. Koalas in Bloom

2. Kangaroo and Wattle

3. Gould's Petrel

4. Dolphins at Nelson Bay.

Will catch up with your photos this evening.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
368% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact