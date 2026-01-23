Teramby Court Murals Collage

Yesterday I posted a photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals and as I put a photobook together at the end of each year I thought I would post the same murals as a collage to put in my book.



All th artworks are by street artist Hayley Smith and the titles are



1. Koalas in Bloom



2. Kangaroo and Wattle



3. Gould's Petrel



4. Dolphins at Nelson Bay.



