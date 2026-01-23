Sign up
Teramby Court Murals Collage
Posting early today because I am going to be out most of today.
Yesterday I posted a photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals and as I put a photobook together at the end of each year I thought I would post the same murals as a collage to put in my book.
All th artworks are by street artist Hayley Smith and the titles are
1. Koalas in Bloom
2. Kangaroo and Wattle
3. Gould's Petrel
4. Dolphins at Nelson Bay.
Will catch up with your photos this evening.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
