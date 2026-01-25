Sign up
Photo 1348
Scribbly Gum Bark
Yesterday I posted a photo of a scribbly gum tree
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2026-01-24
and promised that today I would post a triptych of the bark of the tree.
The scribbles are made by the scribbly gum moth larva as it tunnels between the layers of bark.
I do love the bark of this tree and it is one of my favourite tree barks.
25th January 2026
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Mags
ace
Very cool trio of captures.
January 25th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
What a neat bark and triptych!
January 25th, 2026
