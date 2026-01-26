Previous
A Home Among the Gum Trees by onewing
A Home Among the Gum Trees

Yesterday I posted a photo of scribbly gum bark so I thought I would have a bit of a theme going and while I was out this afternoon, I took more photos of gum tree bark.

I don't know what variety of gum tree this is, but I love the colours.
Babs

ace
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Gorgeous colours and textures
January 26th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Love the colors too
January 26th, 2026  
