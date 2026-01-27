Sign up
Previous
Photo 1350
More Tree Bark
I thought I would post just one more triptych of tree bark before I move on to something else.
I do love the colours and patterns. It never ceases to amaze me how many different patterns and colours there are as I walk in bushland.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
0
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5016
photos
251
followers
127
following
369% complete
View this month »
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
