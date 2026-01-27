Previous
More Tree Bark by onewing
Photo 1350

More Tree Bark

I thought I would post just one more triptych of tree bark before I move on to something else.

I do love the colours and patterns. It never ceases to amaze me how many different patterns and colours there are as I walk in bushland.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Babs

@onewing
