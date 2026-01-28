Sign up
Previous
Photo 1351
He Paid Another Visit
Yesterday afternoon the sulphur crested cockatoo paid us another visit and unlike the corellas he played quite nicely with the rainbow lorikeets. They tolerated each other very well.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
5
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5017
photos
251
followers
127
following
370% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
27th January 2026 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Fun little group!
January 28th, 2026
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
January 28th, 2026
Marj
ace
Lovely how they get along. Great capture
January 28th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Happy looking trio
January 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beauties. Your grass is so beautiful and green Babs, ours is a most awful brown ;-)
January 28th, 2026
