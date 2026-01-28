Previous
He Paid Another Visit by onewing
He Paid Another Visit

Yesterday afternoon the sulphur crested cockatoo paid us another visit and unlike the corellas he played quite nicely with the rainbow lorikeets. They tolerated each other very well.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
eDorre ace
Fun little group!
January 28th, 2026  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
January 28th, 2026  
Marj ace
Lovely how they get along. Great capture
January 28th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Happy looking trio
January 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beauties. Your grass is so beautiful and green Babs, ours is a most awful brown ;-)
January 28th, 2026  
