Lunch Date by onewing
Photo 1353

Lunch Date

I took this photo about 10 days ago just after a storm. This galah picked the wrong time to take his missis out for a lunch date because the ground was rather soggy and so was the seed.

So, because all the birds in our garden have got me well trained, I went out and put dry seed out for them after I had taken this photo.

This pair of galahs have two babies, and the youngsters really made a din because Mum and Dad weren't feeding them and were concentrating on feeding themselves instead.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Babs

@onewing
Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely to have a family to watch grow ❤️
January 30th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You have such a colorful variety of birds at your feeder! How entertaining!
January 30th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful birds. Sounds like an interesting family to have nearby.
January 30th, 2026  
Marj ace
Great shot and a great backstory
January 30th, 2026  
