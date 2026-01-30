Lunch Date

I took this photo about 10 days ago just after a storm. This galah picked the wrong time to take his missis out for a lunch date because the ground was rather soggy and so was the seed.



So, because all the birds in our garden have got me well trained, I went out and put dry seed out for them after I had taken this photo.



This pair of galahs have two babies, and the youngsters really made a din because Mum and Dad weren't feeding them and were concentrating on feeding themselves instead.