Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1353
Lunch Date
I took this photo about 10 days ago just after a storm. This galah picked the wrong time to take his missis out for a lunch date because the ground was rather soggy and so was the seed.
So, because all the birds in our garden have got me well trained, I went out and put dry seed out for them after I had taken this photo.
This pair of galahs have two babies, and the youngsters really made a din because Mum and Dad weren't feeding them and were concentrating on feeding themselves instead.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5019
photos
252
followers
121
following
370% complete
View this month »
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Lovely to have a family to watch grow ❤️
January 30th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You have such a colorful variety of birds at your feeder! How entertaining!
January 30th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful birds. Sounds like an interesting family to have nearby.
January 30th, 2026
Marj
ace
Great shot and a great backstory
January 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close