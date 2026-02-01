Blondie and Ida

Here we have two of our regular kookaburras. I call them Blondie and Ida. Blondie because her head feathers are much lighter than Ida's and Ida is named after my daughter Debbie's dog Ida because she is clumsy and Deb's dog is clumsy too.



They are such characters. They were having a bit of a tiff in the garden and were shrieking at each other, but once they calmed down, they sat next to each other in one of our trees, so it looks as though they made friends again.



It is so smoky here today and my eyes are stinging.



We have two bushfires here one is about 30 km away at Oyster Cove and the other is across the bay. That fire started at Nerong but has got closer to Tea Gardens now It has burnt out a lot of Mungo Brush area too.



We are quite safe because the fire can't get across the bay, but the smoke is choking. In fact, as the crow flies the fire is only about 10 km away on the other side of the bay but to drive there the journey would probably be about 100 km because you have to travel a long way inland to get there.



When we go to Tea Gardens we go over on the ferry and it only takes half an hour.



I reckon a few people will be leaving Tea Gardens if the fire gets closer to them.

Tomorrow I will see if I can get a screen grab from the Bushfires Near Me Website and show you where the fires are.