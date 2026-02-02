Sign up
Photo 1356
Bushfire Map
Yesterday I took a screen grab of the bushfire maps near to where we live.
The dark areas with the yellow triangles in them are the location of the fires.
Luckily today has turned much cooler and last night we had a storm with plenty of rain so hopefully the rain and cooler weather has helped the firefighters damp down the fires which are still burning.
Thanks to the rain the smoke has almost disappeared from here now.
The top right fire is across the bay from us so can't reach us but as the crow flies it is about 11 km away from where we live and the fire so far has covered over 5700 hectares about (57 sq km)
The bottom left fire is at Oyster Cove about 30 km by car from us and covers only about 450 hectares. That fire is now being controlled.
I live between Salamander Bay and Nelson bay on the map in Corlette, but you can't actually see Corlette listed on the map.
We have been out all day today with friends at Maitland and just got home.
I will hopefully catch up with your photos this evening.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
What a wonderful place to live Babs, I envy you :-)
February 2nd, 2026
Wylie
ace
fascinating to see all this and where you live.
February 2nd, 2026
