Alien Planets by onewing
We were out in Maitland yesterday with friends and called in at East Maitland Bowling Club on our travels for something to eat.

I loved these light fittings, they reminded me of alien planets.

It was lovely to have cooler weather and clear air after the smoky atmosphere of the last few days.

I have been to cryptic crosswords today at our local U3A and as it is a while since I last went it really tested my brain. I think I need a Nanna nap now, ha ha.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
howozzie ace
They do look like alien planets, great capture. Interestingly, my mother, who has long passed, grew up in Maitland, six degrees of separation?
February 3rd, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Wonderful light
February 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
A very cool capture!
February 3rd, 2026  
