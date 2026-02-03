Sign up
Previous
Photo 1357
Alien Planets
We were out in Maitland yesterday with friends and called in at East Maitland Bowling Club on our travels for something to eat.
I loved these light fittings, they reminded me of alien planets.
It was lovely to have cooler weather and clear air after the smoky atmosphere of the last few days.
I have been to cryptic crosswords today at our local U3A and as it is a while since I last went it really tested my brain. I think I need a Nanna nap now, ha ha.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5023
photos
254
followers
123
following
371% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments: 3
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
howozzie
ace
They do look like alien planets, great capture. Interestingly, my mother, who has long passed, grew up in Maitland, six degrees of separation?
February 3rd, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wonderful light
February 3rd, 2026
Mags
ace
A very cool capture!
February 3rd, 2026
