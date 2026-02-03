Alien Planets

We were out in Maitland yesterday with friends and called in at East Maitland Bowling Club on our travels for something to eat.



I loved these light fittings, they reminded me of alien planets.



It was lovely to have cooler weather and clear air after the smoky atmosphere of the last few days.



I have been to cryptic crosswords today at our local U3A and as it is a while since I last went it really tested my brain. I think I need a Nanna nap now, ha ha.