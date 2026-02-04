Previous
On Guard Duty by onewing
More lights from Maitland. These lights looked like sentries on duty, all lined up so neatly over the bar.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Susan Klassen ace
Neat capture of these lights.
February 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice repetition, composition
February 4th, 2026  
