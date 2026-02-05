Sign up
Photo 1359
More Lights
One last photo of the lights at the bowling club restaurant,
This bunch weren't as regimented as yesterday's lights, but they still look nice, I think.
I have to add that I did get some strange looks from people as I wandered round taking photos of lights. They must have wondered what I was doing. I didn't explain
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Babs
@onewing
Brian
Great find, POV and capture
February 5th, 2026
