Still Burning by onewing
Photo 1360

Still Burning

I am posting early today because I am out for our regular girlie lunch, this time at Fingal Bay.

Yesterday I went out with the walking group but could only do the short walk because my hip was playing up. We did have a lovely lunch at a cafe at our local marina afterwards though.

I took this photo of the bushfires on the other side of the bay from the marina. As you can see, they are still burning, but apparently under control. Not the best shot but more a diary shot but the fires are quite a few kilometers away.

The Oyster Cove fire is out now but this one at Myall Lakes has now covered 6500 hectares.

It is very hot today and still smoky
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Mags ace
A very lovely shot of the boats on the water. So sorry about the fires and your hip. Feel better soon!
February 6th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
It’s as if the smoke is echoing the boats. Horrible though
February 6th, 2026  
Al C ace
Great (tho sad) composition. Stay safe
February 6th, 2026  
