Still Burning

I am posting early today because I am out for our regular girlie lunch, this time at Fingal Bay.



Yesterday I went out with the walking group but could only do the short walk because my hip was playing up. We did have a lovely lunch at a cafe at our local marina afterwards though.



I took this photo of the bushfires on the other side of the bay from the marina. As you can see, they are still burning, but apparently under control. Not the best shot but more a diary shot but the fires are quite a few kilometers away.



The Oyster Cove fire is out now but this one at Myall Lakes has now covered 6500 hectares.



It is very hot today and still smoky