Previous
Photo 1361
Lunch With a View
Posting early again because I will be out most of the day today.
Yesterday we had our girlie lunch at Saltwater, the Fingal Bay Surf Life Saving Club restaurant.
The restaurant overlooks this beautiful beach and the view is fabulous.
After lunch I wandered down to the beach to take this photo.
I noticed the drones were up in the air too as we have had quite a few shark sightings lately.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
4
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5027
photos
254
followers
123
following
372% complete
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting blue mat. I haven’t seen that at a beach before. Nice capture of the beach scene.
February 7th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice shot- a bit worrisome about the sharks though.
February 7th, 2026
Babs
ace
@shutterbug49
The sand is so soft and there is a steep decline so the mat is there to give people easier access to the harder sand. Plus also it helps the surf lifesavers when they have to take out the jet skis etc to do rescues. The mat goes from the life saving club to the beach. Next time I am there I will post a photo facing the other way showing you what I mean
February 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
A delightful beach scene.
February 7th, 2026
