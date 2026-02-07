Lunch With a View

Posting early again because I will be out most of the day today.



Yesterday we had our girlie lunch at Saltwater, the Fingal Bay Surf Life Saving Club restaurant.



The restaurant overlooks this beautiful beach and the view is fabulous.



After lunch I wandered down to the beach to take this photo.



I noticed the drones were up in the air too as we have had quite a few shark sightings lately.