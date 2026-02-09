Previous
by onewing
We've Finally Had Some Rain

Finally, some of the rain forecast has reached us. Not a lot, probably only about 3 or 4 mm but at least it is a start. It was much needed.

It started to rain while I was out this morning and on my way home, I stopped at the foreshore to take this photo through the windscreen.

9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

