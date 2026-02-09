Sign up
Previous
Photo 1363
We've Finally Had Some Rain
Finally, some of the rain forecast has reached us. Not a lot, probably only about 3 or 4 mm but at least it is a start. It was much needed.
It started to rain while I was out this morning and on my way home, I stopped at the foreshore to take this photo through the windscreen.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
9th February 2026 11:56am
