Watching by onewing
Photo 1364

Watching

I am late posting today because I went to cryptic crosswords this morning and then to a talk on volcanoes this afternoon. A busy day.

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's rain picture but it didn't last. We had 4 mm of rain and today it is sunny and 32 degrees c again.

I took this photo while we were out with the walking group on Thursday and as I passed this plant, I could swear it was watching me. 😃
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
373% complete

eDorre ace
Lots of eyes. Neat
February 10th, 2026  
