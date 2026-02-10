Watching

I am late posting today because I went to cryptic crosswords this morning and then to a talk on volcanoes this afternoon. A busy day.



Thanks for your comments on yesterday's rain picture but it didn't last. We had 4 mm of rain and today it is sunny and 32 degrees c again.



I took this photo while we were out with the walking group on Thursday and as I passed this plant, I could swear it was watching me. 😃