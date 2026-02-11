Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1365
Staircase
I am posting early today. It is going to be another hot, sunny day and I have done my housework early. Washing on the line and other household things done.
I have got a day at home today, so I am going to have a lazy afternoon.
I quite like this staircase leading to one of the function rooms at the bowling club and after I took this photo I decided to have a play with it. I will post the results tomorrow.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5031
photos
255
followers
121
following
373% complete
View this month »
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
Fabulous staircase!
February 11th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible
February 11th, 2026
howozzie
ace
I love the way the lines ascend and then are horizontal on the second floor.
February 11th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I really like all the lines- the carpet, the staircase and even the walls. Good shot! I'm sure your "play" is going to be fun to look at!
February 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close