Staircase by onewing
Staircase

I am posting early today. It is going to be another hot, sunny day and I have done my housework early. Washing on the line and other household things done.

I have got a day at home today, so I am going to have a lazy afternoon.

I quite like this staircase leading to one of the function rooms at the bowling club and after I took this photo I decided to have a play with it. I will post the results tomorrow.
Linda Godwin
Fabulous staircase!
February 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
February 11th, 2026  
howozzie ace
I love the way the lines ascend and then are horizontal on the second floor.
February 11th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I really like all the lines- the carpet, the staircase and even the walls. Good shot! I'm sure your "play" is going to be fun to look at!
February 11th, 2026  
