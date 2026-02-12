Previous
Staircase Variations by onewing
Staircase Variations

Yesterday I posted a photo of this staircase and today I am posting different variations of it.

Top Left - Black and White

Top Right - Colour Solarized

Bottom Left - Colour Solarized Inverted

Bottom Right - Black and White Solarized

Which do you prefer.

Tomorrow I will post one more variation

Babs

Ann H. LeFevre ace
They're all good and of course I do like a good black and white. But I think I'm most drawn to the colors on the lower left for this one. As always- you've played with the image quite nicely!
February 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
@olivetreeann I like that one too and that is the one I played with which I will post tomorrow.
February 12th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I never thought I’d be saying this but I prefer the black and white top left
February 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
@kjarn Ha ha are you becoming a black and white convert. I did notice your photo today was black and white.
February 12th, 2026  
