Photo 1366
Staircase Variations
Yesterday I posted a photo of this staircase and today I am posting different variations of it.
Top Left - Black and White
Top Right - Colour Solarized
Bottom Left - Colour Solarized Inverted
Bottom Right - Black and White Solarized
Which do you prefer.
Tomorrow I will post one more variation
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5032
photos
255
followers
123
following
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They're all good and of course I do like a good black and white. But I think I'm most drawn to the colors on the lower left for this one. As always- you've played with the image quite nicely!
February 12th, 2026
Babs
ace
@olivetreeann
I like that one too and that is the one I played with which I will post tomorrow.
February 12th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I never thought I’d be saying this but I prefer the black and white top left
February 12th, 2026
Babs
ace
@kjarn
Ha ha are you becoming a black and white convert. I did notice your photo today was black and white.
February 12th, 2026
