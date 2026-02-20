Previous
A Paddle Before Bedtime by onewing
A Paddle Before Bedtime

I am posting early again as I have another busy day.

As promised here are the camels. I have missed going to Birubi but it does get rather busy during the summer holiday season here.

The school holidays are over now, and the tourists are getting less and less so I should be able to park at Birubi easier now as we head towards autumn in the southern hemisphere.

I was lucky to see the camels on their last ride of the day. They do a longer sunset trek over the dunes and here it looks as though they were soaking their tired feet in the water before heading home for a long-earned rest.
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful, especially with the reflections.
February 20th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Love it! Great scene & reflections!
February 20th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Wonderful in the evening light!
February 20th, 2026  
Linda Godwin
They look magnificent in the surf with those reflections
February 20th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful lighting and capture of the reflections.
February 20th, 2026  
Janice ace
Not something I've seen on a beach before! Lovely light and reflections.
February 20th, 2026  
