A Paddle Before Bedtime

I am posting early again as I have another busy day.



As promised here are the camels. I have missed going to Birubi but it does get rather busy during the summer holiday season here.



The school holidays are over now, and the tourists are getting less and less so I should be able to park at Birubi easier now as we head towards autumn in the southern hemisphere.



I was lucky to see the camels on their last ride of the day. They do a longer sunset trek over the dunes and here it looks as though they were soaking their tired feet in the water before heading home for a long-earned rest.