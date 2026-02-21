Previous
Ripples by onewing
Photo 1375

Ripples

One more photo from Birubi. I do love the ripples in the sand on the dunes, and they look so nice in the early evening light.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Mags ace
A beautiful trio of captures in the sand.
February 21st, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Complete with footprints
February 21st, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
Beautiful lines and shadows.
February 21st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful lines
February 21st, 2026  
