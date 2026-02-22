Previous
Guarding the City by onewing
Photo 1376

Guarding the City

It has been so warm and humid the last couple of days here that I have spent a lot of time in the cool of our house or in the shade, but we did manage to have a lovely lunch with friends in Newcastle.

I love how in this shot Newcastle Cathedral appears to be guarding the city.
Babs

ace
eDorre ace
Neat composition and view
February 22nd, 2026  
Great street capture
Great street capture
February 22nd, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
Lovely street capture. Glad you could have a nice lunch with friends.
February 22nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This heat and humidity is awful, it should start to cool after Thursday.....I hope
February 22nd, 2026  
Annie D ace
I am not enjoying the humidity one bit - the air is cloying.
February 22nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and street scene, it even looks hot.
February 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
I really liked Newcastle when I was there (very briefly a long time ago!)
February 22nd, 2026  
