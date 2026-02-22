Sign up
Previous
Photo 1376
Guarding the City
It has been so warm and humid the last couple of days here that I have spent a lot of time in the cool of our house or in the shade, but we did manage to have a lovely lunch with friends in Newcastle.
I love how in this shot Newcastle Cathedral appears to be guarding the city.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
7
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
5042
photos
256
followers
123
following
376% complete
View this month »
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Neat composition and view
February 22nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great street capture
February 22nd, 2026
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely street capture. Glad you could have a nice lunch with friends.
February 22nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This heat and humidity is awful, it should start to cool after Thursday.....I hope
February 22nd, 2026
Annie D
ace
I am not enjoying the humidity one bit - the air is cloying.
February 22nd, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and street scene, it even looks hot.
February 22nd, 2026
narayani
ace
I really liked Newcastle when I was there (very briefly a long time ago!)
February 22nd, 2026
