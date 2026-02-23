Sign up
Photo 1377
Railway Carriage Shed
The old railway carriage shed on Newcastle foreshore has been preserved and would make an excellent shady spot for a picnic.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Mags
Nice! For parties and cookouts too. =)
February 23rd, 2026
